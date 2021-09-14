Police Hunt E-Bikers After Pellet Gun Attack in La Jolla

Two males riding black e-bikes fled Saturday after shooting somebody at UC San Diego with a pellet gun.

Investigators released photos of the two suspects, only one of which fired on the victim shortly after 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 28 in La Jolla. Campus cameras captured the pair after they rode onto campus from North Torrey Pines Road at Muir Lane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bikers headed east across campus to the intersection of Hopkins and Voight drives, where one of the males drew a light-colored BB-gun pistol and fired at the victim, striking them multiple times.

Campus police said the two suspects then went back west, returning to North Torrey Pines Road from Muir Lane.

Both suspects are white males, police said. The shooter may be in his early 20s or as young as his late teens. He was wearing a black helmet, goggles, a light blue jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, black pants and white shoes.

His accomplice is believed to be in his early 20s. He was also wearing a black helmet and goggles, as well as a black jacket, blue pants and black shoes.

Anybody with information about the case is urged to call UC San Diego Police Department Detectives at (858) 534-4357 or send an email to detective@ucsd.edu.