Pursuit with possible kidnapping victim ends in San Diego County

A car chase that involved a possible kidnapping victim went from San Bernardino County to San Diego County on Monday.

Law enforcement officials tried to stop a driver for a vehicle code violation shortly before 5 p.m. in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The driver refused to yield to officers and after about an hour of driving through surface streets, they decided to hop on a local freeway.

The driver of a silver Jaguar traveled erratically through heavy traffic through Riverside on the 215 Freeway before reaching the 15 Freeway in Murrieta.

A passenger was seen in the vehicle and law enforcement agencies learned that person may potentially be a kidnapping victim. It is unclear what the relationship between the passenger and driver is.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The chase continued traveling south in Murrieta, eventually reaching San Diego County. It ultimately ended in Escondido.