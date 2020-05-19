Police Chase SUV at High Speeds on San Fernando Valley Freeways

A high-speed police chase came to a crashing end when the driver of a suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV struck a police cruiser in a quiet Burbank neighborhood.

Police made the arrest just before 6 p.m. after chasing a man from the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Santa Clarita to the Golden State (5) Freeway to side streets in Burbank.

It was a high-speed pursuit along freeways and roads in the San Fernando Valley. It normally would have been rush hour with freeways packed, but during the coronavirus pandemic, few drivers were out.

It gave the driver of the white Mercedes-Benz SUV an opportunity to speed, weave and zig and zag.

At one point he drove through a construction zone to get onto the Golden State Freeway, but then quickly got off the freeway and the chase ended in a crash.