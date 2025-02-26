El Cajon

Both sides of Mollison Avenue closed after El Cajon police chase

By Danielle Smith

The scene after a police chase ended in El Cajon on Feb. 25, 2025.
SkyRanger 7

A police chase that ended near Interstate 8 in El Cajon prompted both sides of Mollison Avenue to shut down on Tuesday.

Video from SkyRanger 7 shows several El Cajon Police Department and Heartland Fire and Rescue vehicles surrounding what appears to be two cars and a truck.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 its ASTREA helicopter was helping ECPD with the pursuit.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us