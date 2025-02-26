Both sides of Mollison Avenue closed after El Cajon police chase

A police chase that ended near Interstate 8 in El Cajon prompted both sides of Mollison Avenue to shut down on Tuesday.

Video from SkyRanger 7 shows several El Cajon Police Department and Heartland Fire and Rescue vehicles surrounding what appears to be two cars and a truck.

The EB & WB I-8 off-ramps to Mollison Ave are closed due to police activity. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 26, 2025

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told NBC 7 its ASTREA helicopter was helping ECPD with the pursuit.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.