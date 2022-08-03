Mountain Ranch

Police Asking for Public's Help After Kitten Allegedly Thrown From Moving Car in Carmel Mountain Ranch

A good Samaritan brought the kitten to the shelter, but the animal was unable to use her back legs and the team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her

By City News Service

San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society asked for the public's help Wednesday in a felony animal cruelty investigation after an orange kitten allegedly was thrown from a car window in the Carmel Mountain Ranch community.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the SDHS, which added that the cat was reportedly thrown from the passenger side of a grey sedan traveling west on Camino Del Norte, near Carmel Mountain Road.

A good Samaritan brought the kitten to the shelter, but the animal was unable to use her back legs.

"Sadly, her injuries were severe and our team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her," the agency tweeted.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the SDHS Humane Law Enforcement department or submit an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

