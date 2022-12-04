San Diego

Police Arrest Woman Who Robbed San Diego Hotel at Gun Point

In addition to demanding money, the suspect also stole an employee's Dolce & Gabbana brand shoes, according to Officer Sarah Foster.

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police.

The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

What Else is Happening in San Diego

North San Diego County 23 hours ago

Amazon Semi-Truck Carrying 8,000 Pounds of Packages Catches Fire in North San Diego County

gas prices Dec 3

Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Level Since Feb. 25

"The suspect demanded money from the register and safe," Foster said. "The employee complied. The suspect also took personal property belonging to the employee."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Officer Foster further clarified that the suspect stole an employee's Dolce & Gabbana brand shoes.

The suspect fled the scene in a small hatchback vehicle, the officer said. The suspect was stopped and taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect was identified by two witnesses. Her name was not immediately released.

Robbery detectives responded and were handling the investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diegorobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us