Police Arrest Suspect Who Fatally Shot 18-Year-Old After San Diego Party

San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting an 18-year-old after a party in the College area last weekend.

SDPD Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified the suspect as David Rasean Vereen, 22, of San Diego. He was arrested Friday and booked into the county jail, police said.

Police said they received a call at 1:45 a.m. about Kevin Burton, 18, who received a gunshot wound to his upper body. His friends had brought him to a local hospital.

According to investigators, Burton and his friends were at a party in the area of 4800 Art Street. Once Burton and his friends left the party, they were in a car turning westbound from Art street onto El Cajon Boulevard when Burton was struck by a bullet. A second bullet was fired and struck an apartment complex window, police said. No one was injured at the apartments.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last Sunday, Burton's mother told NBC 7 that her son had no brain activity, but was connected to a ventilator. On Friday, he was declared dead, police confirmed.

Burton had just graduated from Grossmont High School and had plans to attend San Diego Mesa College, where he had been practicing football over the summer, Burton's mom said.

18-year-old Kevin Burton had just graduated from Grossmont High School, when he was shot after leaving a party. NBC 7’s Jackie Crea has details.

Vareen was charged with murder and shooting at a dwelling, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.