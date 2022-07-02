Police Arrest Suspect in Gaslamp Shooting That Wounded Two Out-of-Town Bystanders

A man suspected in last week's shooting of two women in the Gaslamp Quarter was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, San Diego police said.

Detectives recently identified Johnza Watson, 25, as the suspected shooter.

On Friday night, police responded to a report of an assault in the Gaslamp when they located five suspects and arrested them. Watson was part of the group and arrested him for his involvement in both Friday night's assault and for attempted murder and assault with a firearm in last week's shooting.

On June 24, two North Carolina employees from the Preiss Company, which manages large apartment complexes, arrived in San Diego to attend a business conference, when they decided to spend some time in the Gaslamp Quarter.

San Diego police say two groups of people were fighting at the intersection of 5th Avenue and F Street when someone, now identified as Watson, pulled a gun and fired. The bullet first struck Toni Yrlas in the hand, then passed through the torso of her friend and co-worker, Lane Sheer.

Sheer’s injuries are serious, according to a spokesperson for the Preiss Company. Yrlas was released from the hospital and is said to be recovering at home.

Detectives would like to interview anyone who can provide information regarding both incidents. Anyone with information can call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.