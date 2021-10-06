Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Grantville Shooting

Police have arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Grantville that occurred last month.

On Sept. 27, Ohio Highway Police arrested Alvin Wilson, 32, of El Cajon on unrelated charges, and San Diego Police Homicide investigators charged Wilson with the murder of Jason Twyman, 40, of La Mesa.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police received multiple calls at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 12, regarding a shooting at 5800 Mission Gorge Road. Once officers arrived at the scene they found Twyman down in a parking lot with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

Twyman was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but was pronounced dead on Sept. 15, Brown said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a man wearing a dark shirt walked up to the victim and fired at him before driving away in a dark vehicle.

Brown said detectives developed information that Wilson was the suspect in this incident.

"The San Diego Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the Ohio Highway Patrol for their assistance in apprehending this violent criminal," Brown said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.