Police Arrest Suspect in Armed Robbery that Left One Dead in Point Loma

A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in Point Loma last week, police confirm.

San Diego Police identified Angel Garcia, 18, as a suspect in an armed robbery that left one person dead.

On Nov. 25, Eduardo Salguero, 18, crashed into a building near Kemper Street and Kenyon Street just after 6:15 p.m. after an armed robbery took place in his car.

After an SDPD Homicide Unit investigation, it was learned that the Salguero arranged to purchase an item through Snapchat. When he arrived to meet the sellers, two men entered his vehicle. During the transaction, one of the suspects produced a firearm and multiple gunshots were fired inside the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene on foot after the crash.

#Happeningnow SDPD behind Point Loma Plaza investigating the shooting death of a person killed behind the wheel of a car. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/oAVisfHgtb — Dave Summers (@DaveSummersNBC7) November 26, 2020

Salguero was found with at least one gunshot wound and he later died at a local hospital, according to SDPD.

The suspects are described as men between 20 to 30 years old who wore dark clothing. SDPD believes the men sustained significant head, leg, and arm injuries during the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.