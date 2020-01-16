Police Arrest Suspect After Teen Found Dead in Rancho Bernardo Street

Nearly a year after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in the middle of the street near a Rancho Bernardo shopping center, San Diego police have arrested another teen in connection to his death.

On March 7, 2019, officers responded to the 16800 block of Cresta Drive after the 16-year-old was found unresponsive about 500 feet away from the Pomerado Village Shopping Center.

Initially, the San Diego Police Department ruled the teen’s death as a traffic accident, though officers mentioned there weren’t skid marks on the street or anything else that would indicate he was hit by a car.

After the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, officials determined the boy was killed and not involved in a traffic accident.

Angel Ramirez was taken into custody on Wednesday, roughly 10 months later, SDPD said. The 19-year-old is from Escondido.

Police did not specify how the teen died.

Ramirez is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to be arraigned on a murder charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.