Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Slashed Girl Waiting for Bus in Chula Vista

A man armed with some sort of sharp weapon slashed a 17-year-old girl's neck from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said.

Antwan Baker, 52, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen near the intersection of Broadway and H Street in Chula Vista shortly after 8 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Following the assault, the man walked off to the south without saying a word. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of severe but apparently non-life-threatening wound to her neck.

After the incident, officers alerted local law enforcement and worked with nearby businesses and community partners to find the suspect. San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Officers checked their security cameras and found video of the suspect escaping the area, said Chula Vista Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, MTS officers found the man at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and arrested him. Baker was arrested then booked into San Diego County Jail and has been charged with attempted murder, according to CVPD.

The victim has been treated at the hospital and is now recovering with her family at home, police said.

Since the attack occurred at a bus stop in a busy intersection during broad daylight, police are still looking for witnesses with any information related to the case.

Anybody with information about the incident is being urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip through P3tips here.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.