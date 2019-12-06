Lanes Reopened After Brief Pursuit Ends in Standoff on I-805 Bridge

Officers arrested a man after a brief pursuit ended in a standoff on an Interstate 805 overpass Friday morning.

Police responded to a call where the I-805 and I-8 interchange in Mission Valley at around 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers said they found a man near the ledge of the overpass when they arrived at the scene.

When SDPD approached the man, he got into a car and officers entered into a brief pursuit that ended in the same place they began, the department said.

At one point, the man hung upside down from the bridge.

At around 8 a.m., officers were able to place the man under arrest, ending the standoff.

All lanes of southbound I-805 were briefly shut down to traffic before police cordoned off just the transition ramp.

At 9 a.m., Caltrans announced southbound I-805 lanes to westbound I-8 were reopened.

The incident lasted more than an hour during the morning commute. Caltrans said traffic was stop-and-go in southbound lanes. Northbound lanes remained open but were also slow.

No other information was available.

