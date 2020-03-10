Mission Valley

‘Police Activity’ Shuts Down I-8 in Mission Valley

By Andrew Johnson

CHP-generic-patrol-car-road-0815
NBC Bay Area

Law enforcement shut down a portion of Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area, prompting major delays as crews responded to a reported incident.

All westbound I-8 lanes were closed at State Route I-15, according to Caltrans. The northbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-8 was also closed.

A Sig Alert was issued in the area for "police activity," Caltrans confirmed.

Local

Westbound I-8 traffic was being rerouted to I-15 southbound as law enforcement worked.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Mission Valley
