‘Police Activity’ Shuts Down I-8 in Mission Valley

Law enforcement shut down a portion of Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area, prompting major delays as crews responded to a reported incident.

All westbound I-8 lanes were closed at State Route I-15, according to Caltrans. The northbound I-15 ramp to westbound I-8 was also closed.

A Sig Alert was issued in the area for "police activity," Caltrans confirmed.

Westbound I-8 traffic was being rerouted to I-15 southbound as law enforcement worked.

No other information was available.

