Police Activity Prompts Closure of I-805 South in Mission Valley

Traffic is at a standstill Tuesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 805 just north of Interstate 8.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down the far three lanes at about 1:35 p.m.

Traffic appears to be affected as far north as the La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road exit.

About an hour after the freeway was closed, a representative for the San Diego Police Department confirmed to NBC 7 that Friars Road between Qualcomm Way and River Run Drive is closed in both directions. The I-805 runs above Friars Road between those points.

Officials said shortly afterward that the connectors from eastbound and westbound I-8 from the I-805 south were also being closed to traffic. Caltrans encouraged southbound drivers north of Balboa Avenue to find a different route.

SB I-805 motorists north of Balboa Ave are encouraged to use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/j4s1pVcH8J — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 31, 2021

