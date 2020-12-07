Linda Vista

Police Activity in Linda Vista Neighborhood

The home under investigation is on Crandall Street, west of SR-163

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7 San Diego

Heavy police activity could be seen in a neighborhood in San Diego’s Linda Vista area Monday morning.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed an investigation was underway at a home along the 2200 block of Crandall Drive, just west of State route 163. Police had been in the area since before 4 a.m.

SkyRanger 7 captured images of the neighborhood. At least a half-dozen SDPD vehicles could be seen along Crandall Drive just before 7 a.m.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Stay-at-Home Order Issued in San Diego County

coronavirus 5 hours ago

‘Tis the Season: Here's Your Guide to Holiday Tipping During the Coronavirus Pandemic

NBC 7 is working to confirm details on the type of investigation happening in this neighborhood. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Linda VistaSR-163
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us