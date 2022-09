A full SWAT team has been called out to Oceanside, prompting police to close Fireside Street between Mission Avenue and Warner Street to the pubic, according to Oceanside Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The public has been advised to avoid the area while police investigate reports of an assault with a deadly weapon that happened earlier Monday.

Police Activity - Fireside Street closed from Mission Avenue to Warner Street due to an investigation.



Please avoid the area.



For media inquiries, please contact Media Relations at (760) 277-5237. — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) September 13, 2022

