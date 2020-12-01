Police Bomb Squad Called out to La Jolla

A quiet neighborhood in San Diego was filled with police activity on Tuesday.

"We are actively investigating an incident in the in the 6000 block of La Jolla Hermosa Avenue," in Bird Rock, San Diego police spokesman Scott Lockwood told NBC 7 early on Tuesday afternoon.

While NBC 7's SkyRanger 7 helicopter circled overhead around 1:15, a half-dozen police cars, a police motorcycle and a bomb squad fire truck were parked on the block and on nearby streets.

The incident was prompted by the discovery of a butane "honey oil" device "that was not hazardous," an SDPD spokeswoman told NBC 7 later in the day. "Bomb team disposed of it."

City News Service reported that a landlord found the drug manufacturing equipment in the former home of a recently evicted tenant. Honey oil, also known as hash oil, is a concentrated substance derived from marijuana plants. Butane, a flammable gas, is often used to produce the oil, making it extremely dangerous.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers began to stand down and were seen removing police tape that had been installed in the neighborhood.

The neighborhood is just a block east of the main drag of La Jolla Boulevard and is occupied by relatively small one- and two-story homes.

City News Service contributed to this report -- Ed.