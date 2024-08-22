San Diego police identify suspect accused of shooting his mother, two others at Point Loma home

A man arrested in the shooting of his elderly mother and two others who died at a home in Point Loma Wednesday afternoon was identified by police Thursday.

William Bushey, 60, was arrested on double murder charges in the shooting deaths of a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s at the home on Zola Street, according to the San Diego Police Department. He is also accused of attempted murder in the shooting of his mother, who is in her 80s and remains hospitalized following the shooting.

Colleen Crowden, a neighbor and friend, said the woman who lived there was June Bushey. June Bushey has a daughter and grandsons who match the ages of the two people who were killed. San Diego police were expected to release the identities of the victims Friday.

Crowden said June Bushey had lived in the Point Loma home her entire life. The gray single-family home was her childhood home and she was a graduate of Point Loma High School, which is just a block away.

William Bushey lived with his mother for the last two-plus decades, according to Crowden.

Two people are dead and a woman in her 80s is fighting for her life after she was allegedly shot by her son. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on Aug. 21, 2024.

On Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m., Crowden heard a commotion at her neighbor's house but didn't immediately realize they were gunshots. She saw her neighbor come outside bloodied and thought she had cut herself. When police arrived, she pieced details together.

Crowden was talking to police on her own patio when she saw officers bring Bushy out of her neighbor's home in handcuffs. She told them, "That's her son, Billy" and the officer called in to police, “Witness has identified the suspect as the victim’s son,” she said.

According to Lt. Jud Campbell with the San Diego Police Department, William Bushey was at the front of the house when officers arrived and was taken into custody without struggle,

At the scene of the shooting Wednesday, a woman who described herself to police as a close friend of the victims was near collapse after hearing of the tragedy. She said the family contacted police about the potential of this very thing happening one or two days ago.

"This is my best friend, and the police turned her away yesterday," she was heard telling police.

Campbell said during a news conference one victim was found in a side-yard area, while the other one may have been found in the kitchen area inside. The elderly woman was found in front of the home.

"She was found out front here at the street," Campbell said. "Officers took her away from the scene and began rendering aid until paramedics could come and get her and rush her to the hospital."

Her condition on Thursday was not known.

Officers also located what appears to be a shotgun in the front yard near where the suspect was found that they say is likely the murder weapon, SDPD said.

The garage door of the home looked like it was recently crushed inward, but no vehicle in the area seemed to have caused it. Police later confirmed that patrol officers breached the door while checking the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear. SDPD's Homicide Unit is still investigating.

Campbell said that multiple people called 911, including the shooter. He also said there have been prior calls to the residence, but it is not known what those calls were for or when.

"As part of this investigation, we are going to be looking at every time that we may have been on this street or been in contact with anyone that is involved in this," Campbell said.

Marjie Carver lives down the street. She was home at the time and didn't hear the shooting, but she saw the helicopter.

"We've lived here over 20 years and never had anything like that," Carver said. "I'm stunned that it ever happened. I am saddened that it happened."

Police are asking anyone with information or who knows the family to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

William Bushey is due in downtown San Diego Superior Court for an arraignment on Friday at 1 p.m.