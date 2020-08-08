Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument to Light up in Honor of 19th Amendment Anniversary

Starting August 21, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument will be illuminated with purple and gold lights to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Starting at sunset each night from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23 and Aug. 26, the park will be open from sunset until 8:30 p.m. for visitors to enjoy the lights and learn about women's history. A slideshow of historic photos will also be projected on one side of the lighthouse.

Aug. 26 will mark 100 years since the 19th amendment became law, ensuring that women had the right to vote.

“The park’s history covers many centuries, from the Cabrillo expedition in 1542 to WWII coastal defense history. From the 1800s, the Old Point Loma Lighthouse represents a story of equal pay for women in the United States, so we are using it as a backdrop to illuminate other stories of women’s history, including the ratification of the 19th Amendment during the Forward Into Light event” said Cabrillo National Monument Superintendent, Andrea Compton.

See the lighthouse in a different “light” to celebrate 100 years since the 19th Amendment! Lighthouse will be lit in women's suffrage colors of purple and gold Friday 8/21 - Sunday, 8/23 or Wednesday 8/26 from sunset until 8:30 p.m.



Led by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, Forward Into Light is a nationwide initiative to light up structures in American communities with the suffrage colors of purple and gold the night of Aug. 26, 2020, the National Park said.

Cabrillo National Monument is currently in a phased reopening. Outdoor areas, trails, and restrooms are open. Indoor areas, like exhibits, the visitor center, and the interior of the lighthouse, are temporarily closed.