Point Loma High School Cancels Football Season After 1 Game

One and done.

Point Loma High School cancelled its football season after playing just one game.

On Friday March, 19th Point Loma lost its first game of the 2021 Spring season 64-0 to Lincoln High School.

On Monday, the school sent a letter to parents citing player safety concern as a reason for cancelling the season. Point Loma has just 22 players on its roster.

Point Loma football player Joaquin Quintanilla disagreed with the schools decision. Quintanilla posted the follwing on his twitter account. "The decision for Point Loma to end their varsity season was in no way a players decision. And we as a team didn’t have any say in the matter, there was 1 official injury Friday night and I can assure that we are more then ready to play Friday night if we were given the chance."

The decision for Point Loma to end their varsity season was in no way a players decision. And we as a team didn’t have any say in the matter, there was 1 official injury Friday night and I can assure that we are more then ready to play Friday night if we were given the chance pic.twitter.com/2Uz1GCbN4S — Joaquin Quintanilla (@Joaquinsleez) March 23, 2021

Point Loma plays in the highly competitive Western League.