Pocket-bike rider hospitalized after collision with SUV in San Diego; DUI a factor: SDPD

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured when he rode his homebuilt pocket bike in front of an SUV in the Swan Canyon neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The collision happened at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Thorn Street when the man failed to stop at the stop sign at Chamoune Avenue, according to an SDPD statement.

A 57-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Lexus SUV in the northbound lane of Chamoune Avenue, when the two collided, the statement said, and the bike driver was not wearing a helmet.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. DUI allegedly was a factor, the police statement said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.