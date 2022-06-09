PLNU Endures 1st College World Series Loss

Sometimes you run into a good pitcher on his game. Sometimes you jut have a bad day. Both happened to Point Loma Nazarene on Thursday.

PLNU lost to Rollins College 12-4 in the semi-finals of the Division II College World Series, their first setback of the tournament after winning their first two games by a combined score of 19-4.

Dylan Miller got the start for the Sea Lions and just didn't have his good stuff. The sophomore right-hander gave up eight runs on eight hits, including three home runs, and walked four in just 4.0 innings of work. Point Loma fell behind 8-0 in the 3rd inning and the way Rollins lefty Jaylyn Whitehead was throwing they weren't coming back.

The senior All-American tossed a complete game, throwing an incredible 153 pitches to do it. His outing was huge because Rollins has been playing a lot of baseball lately. They lost their opener and have had to win three games in four days to get to this point so Whitehead giving the bullpen a day off could be huge because there's no rest in sight.

On Friday the Sea Lions get Rollins again and this time there is no safety net. The loser is eliminated while the winner goes to the CWS Finals.