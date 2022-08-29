Planned I-8 Connector Closures in Mission Valley Start Monday Night

Keep these alternate routes in your back pocket, San Diegans -- Caltrans crews will shut down various Interstate-8 and State Route-163 connectors in different areas of Mission Valley for several nights throughout the week starting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Construction crews this week will be working to improve the lifespan of the roadway on two miles of the interstate.

Residents and businesses nearby should expect nighttime construction noise and lights, including vehicle back-up alarms.

Closures and Detours for Monday, Aug. 29

Westbound I-8 to Northbound SR-163 Connector/Hotel Circle Detour: From westbound I-8, exit on Qualcomm Way and turn right towards Friars Road. Turn left on Friars Road and head west towards Northbound SR-163 on-ramp. Detour: For Hotel Circle exit, head west on Friars road towards Fashion Valley Road. Turn left on Fashion Valley Road towards Hotel Circle.



Westbound I-8 to Southbound SR-163 Detour: From westbound I-8, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right onto Qualcomm Way, then left onto Friars Road, then continue to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp.



Northbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8 Detour: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Friars Road, turn right on Friars to Fashion Valley Road to Hotel Circle North, and on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.



Southbound SR-163 to Westbound I-8 Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge to enter the westbound I-8 on-ramp.



Southbound SR-163 to Hotel Circle North Detour: continue south on SR-163, to northbound I-5, continue on north I-5 to the eastbound I-8 connector, and exit at Taylor Street. Turn left and take a left over the bridge, and proceed on Hotel Circle North.



Closures on Tuesday, Aug. 30

Westbound I-8 Hotel Circle on-ramp

Closures and Detours on Wednesday, Aug. 31

Northbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector Detour: Head north on I-5 towards Sea World Drive. Turn left at the light then make a left on to the Southbound I-5 on-ramp. Continue south on I-5 toward the SR-163 North. Take exit for SR-163 north towards Eastbound I-8.

Eastbound I-8 at I-5 Interchange Detour: Head south on I-5 to the northbound SR-163. Continue north to the eastbound I-8 connector.



Closures and Detours on Thursday, Aug. 31

Southbound I-5 to Eastbound I-8 Connector Detour: Head south on I-5 towards Old Town Avenue. Turn right on to Moore Street, then make a left toward the Northbound I-5 on ramp. From Northbound I-5, transition on to the Eastbound I-8 connector.



Eastbound I-8 at I-5 Interchange Detour: Head south on I-5 to the northbound SR-163 connector. Continue north on SR-163 to the eastbound I-8 connector.



Always watch for highway workers and moving equipment in work zones. Drive safely and cautiously.

Construction on the project is expected to continue into September with signs posted ahead of time to alert drivers. Construction schedule may change due to weather, traffic or other construction issues.