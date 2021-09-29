Plane Reported Down Off Coast of Carlsbad: Oceanside Police

A search is underway off the coast of Carlsbad Wednesday afternoon after a plane was reported down, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Authorities were notified of the incident sometime shortly after 11 a.m. when the aircraft was reported to be down about 6 miles off the coast, Oceanside police said. At the scene, several response teams were spotted just off the coast in North County.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately unclear. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

MALIK EARNEST

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.