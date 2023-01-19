Plane Lands on Beach in Carlsbad

Carlsbad officials confirmed on Thursday morning that an aircraft had landed on a beach in the North County community.

The plane came down around 7:40 a.m. near Tower 25, just off the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to Carlsbad police. That strip of beach is part of South Carlsbad State Beach and is just south of Poinsettia Lane.

The single-propeller small black plane with purple detailing came down on its belly on a stretch of beach with little shoreline, and, consequently, the waves began to turn the plane around as they came in and ebbed. High tide on Thursday morning was at around 6:30 a.m.

While nobody was down on the beach near the aircraft, which has the tail number N57355, people quickly began to crowd around 30-40 feet above it on the cliff. A fire truck from Carlsbad was spotted parked on the roadway above the plane.

Three people were aboard the aircraft, which is used for training new pilots, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department. None of those inside the plane were hurt in the landing; all refused to go to the hospital.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.