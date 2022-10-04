Plane Destroyed After Crash in East San Diego County Near Jamul; Human Remains Found

A plane crashed in San Diego's East County close to Jamul on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The plane hit the northwest side of Lyons Peak close to Granite Oaks Road and Lyons Peak Road around 12:42 p.m. and the wreckage was found about an hour later in a remote area, according the Sheriff's Department.

After SDSO's helicopter located the debris, Cal Fire crews had to cut through the brush to access the crash site.

Unidentifiable human remains were found in the area, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, the Sheriff's Department said.

Officials are still working to determine what type of aircraft crashed.

This is a developing story and NBC 7 will update this page as more information comes. Keep checking back for more details.