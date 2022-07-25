Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Shelltown: SDPD

Police are looking for an alleged robber Monday after a suspect took money from a Domino's Pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Shelltown.

Around 1 a.m., the victim completed an order at 6100 Alderly St., in which he was paid $40 in cash. Upon returning to his vehicle, the victim was approached by a suspect who opened the car door, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"The suspect pointed a handgun at the driver and demanded the money he had," according to SDPD watch command. "The driver gave the suspect the $40 plus two dollars he had on his person."

The suspect was wearing black jeans and a hoodie and was described as a 5-foot-8 man in his 20s, weighing about 150 pounds.

SDPD detectives were investigating the incident.