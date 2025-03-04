Pixie Season, that tart and tasty time, is abloom at Ojai Valley Inn

What to Know Pixie Season in Ojai

Ojai Valley Inn is honoring the region's flavorful icon with Pixie-inspired desserts, drinks, and more

The Pixie tangerine is a beloved favorite of the area; the citrus hits its zesty zenith around the later part of winter each year

ORANGE FLOWERS CAN CATCH THE EYE, for sure, when springtime nears in Southern California. We're not being colorfully cagey about which blossoms we are ballyhooing here: We're talking about the California poppy, a flutterful favorite that can, when conditions are right, fill up vast valleys with sunshine-hued splendor. But there's another orange icon we must pause to admire, an Ojai delectable that adds sunny and sweet zing to a line-up of dishes, including savory fare. It's the Pixie tangerine, or just Pixie, if you please, and a visit to the valley in the last leg of winter may yield a host of Pix-elated pleasures for the palate, including at a spot that has long celebrated the famous fruit: Ojai Valley Inn.

THE INN... has a history of embracing all things Pixie around the start of March, and 2025 is brimming with tasty offerings. Those include some Pixie-themed confections created by Pastry Chef Jordan Pillarski, including a Pixie Lavender Loaf as well as Pixie Rosemary Olive Oil Cake. The pertly named Pixie Cube is a vanilla cake complete with a Pixie glaze and even more Pixies beyond (they're candied, oh yes and oh yum). And on the spirited side of the menu, a Pixie margarita cocktail may entice visitors who are 21 and up. But if you'd simply like a simple Pixie upon arrival, orange you lucky: Pixies are an in-room amenity at the inn, giving you the chance to set down your suitcase and pick up a ready-to-peel symbol of both the season and scenic region.