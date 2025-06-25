San Diego Padres

Pivetta deals, Padres take series with 1-0 win over Nats

The Padres finish a stretch of 26 games in 27 days with a 13-13 mark.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Nick Pivetta #27 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Petco Park on June 25, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

A familiar face limited the Padres' lineup on Wednesday. Fortunately San Diego's starter got the upperhand in the pitchers' duel.

Nick Pivetta was lights out for the Padres, who beat the Nationals 1-0 to take two of three in the series.

Pivetta tossed seven shutout innings, striking out 10 while allowing just three hits and no walks. It was Pivetta's fourth time getting through seven scoreless frames this season. He needed just 90 pitches to do so Wednesday afternoon.

Luis Arraez got the Padres on the board with a two out single to center. Tyler Wade scored, Elias Diaz tried to follow but was thrown out at home to end the inning.

Arraez went 3-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

MacKenzie Gore kept his former team in check, giving up just one run in six innings. Gore allowed five hits and three walks, punching out six. The quality start dropped his ERA to 3.09.

Fellow former Padres prospects CJ Abrams and James Wood went hitless, combining for six strikeouts.

Jeremiah Estrada pitched a hitless eighth inning. Adrian Morejon did the same in the ninth for his second save of the season. The Padres were without Robert Suarez, who served the first half of the two-game suspension that stemmed from him hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch last week.

The Padres have Thursday off ahead of a six-game road trip against the Reds and Phillies.

San Diego PadresPadres
