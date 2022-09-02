Pitching and Power Lead Padres Past Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have had trouble scoring runs against the Dodgers and beating the Dodgers this season.

That was not the case Friday night in Los Angeles, as the San Diego Padres hit 3 home runs, scored 7 runs and beat the Dodgers 7-1.

Heading into this game, the Padres had only won 2 out of 10 games and scored a total of 18 runs against the Dodgers this season.

The Padres rare offensive outburst against LA was backed by a strong performance from starting pitcher Yu Darvish. The right-hander pitched 7 innings, striking out 9 and allowing 0 runs. Darvish also passed the 3,000 career strikeout mark (combining his stats in the Japanese pro baseball with Major League Baseball).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Love Yu 3000



Congrats @faridyu on 3,000 professional career strikeouts! 🇯🇵🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SAZ7kfL9oH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 3, 2022

The Padre power show started in the 3rd inning, as Manny Machado parked a Dustin May offering 410 feet into the seats in left field. It was Machado's 25th homer of the season. Later in the inning, Brandon Drury also hit a 2-run homer to give the Padres a 4-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the 6th, when Jurickson Profar hit a 3-run homer making it 7-0 San Diego.

The Padres win coupled with the Philadelphia Phillies loss, allowed San Diego to move into the second spot in the race for the 3 wild card spots in the National League.

The Padres and Dodgers resume their 3-game series Saturday at Dodger Stadium.