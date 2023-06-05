Pitch your love with new Padres-themed San Diego Public Library cards

San Diego Padres fans can now show off their love for the Friars in one more way: by getting a new Padres-themed library card at City of San Diego Public Libraries.

The library is offering the iconic brown and gold cards for the first time this summer, starting Monday.

If you don't have a library card yet, you can get this design by signing up for a free library card at any of the city's 36 libraries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If you already have a library card but it doesn't have enough Padres on it, patrons can replace their current cards for free.

“Teaming up with the Padres is a fun way to promote reading and to join the excitement San Diegans have for their home team,” Library Director Misty Jones said.

”We encourage everyone to visit their local library, pick up a library card and register for the Summer Reading Program. It’s a great way to keep reading skills sharp for kids when they’re out of school and for readers of all ages to find new stories to enjoy," Jones added.

The City has launched a new 2023 Summer Reading Program with the theme of "Discover Your Voice," in which readers of all ages are encouraged to share stories, express themselves and spark change — with the chance to win prizes.

The Summer Reading Program began on June 1 and runs through Aug. 31. You can win prizes by completing 10 books, 10 hours of reading or a combination of reading and activities, which include going to a library storytime or a Summer Reading event, starting a journal or recommending a book to a friend.

Not just for kids, the Summer Reading Program is also for adults!

In 2022, more than 24,000 people participated in the Summer Reading Program, reading almost 366,000 books. To register for the program and see the list of recommended books and activities, click here.

The Summer Reading Program is divided into categories for children (ages 0-5 and 6-11), youth (ages 12-17) and adults (ages 18 and up). Following program completion, readers will be eligible for free books, meal vouchers and passes to local museums. Track your reading and activities online or through paper logs printed at home or picked up at any SDPL location.