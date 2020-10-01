Pinstripes & Lagers: Ballast Point's New Brew Celebrates San Diego Padres Postseason

The Padres are in the playoffs and, in true San Diego fashion, the best way to celebrate is with an ice cold one.

Ballast Point has just the thing. The locally-founded brewery has released a new limited lager to celebrate the team's advancement to the post-season and it's perfectly dressed in Padres brown and yellow -- the Pinstripe Lager.

Now, that advancement may be short-lived -- the Pads are one game away from being knocked out of the Wild Card round -- but it's been 14 years since San Diego's most-loyal team (ahem, we're looking at you, Chargers) has made it to the post-season, and that alone is reason to get your hands on a four-pack.

The canned Pinstripe Lager -- a simple pale lager with an ABV of 7% and a light fruitiness that will make you feel like you're at the ballpark even if we can't step inside -- can only be found at Ballast Point tasting rooms in Miramar and Little Italy and at the company's Home Brew Mart.

Ballast Point has already collaborated with the Padres on another brew. Swingin' Friar Ale, named after the team's mascot, was released in 2019 to commemorate the team's 50th season.

Now, it's up to the Padres give us a reason on Thursday to keep sippin'.