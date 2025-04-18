Pink glow casts Snapdragon Stadium in new light

As the sun sets, it’s hard to miss the pink glow misting over Snapdragon Stadium.

Some people thought the blush-colored hue was a SoCal northern lights show. Others thought it was a sign of aliens.

As a result, Snapdragon Stadium took to X to let everyone know it’s a “grow glow” to help the grass rebound throughout the year.

We’ve seen the rumors. That pink glow? Not aliens, just next-level turf management.



We've partnered with @SGLsystem to bring innovative LED grow lighting technology to @Snapdragon Stadium. These lights will help us maintain a top-quality playing surface all year long.

As San Diego Botanic Garden CEO Ari Novy put it, turf grass is hard to grow.

“It's in this really tough environment, you know: It's in a stadium,” Novy said. “There's nothing like that in nature. It's getting trampled by soccer players or football players, or whoever's on it.”

Snapdragon said three separate teams lease time at the stadium — San Diego State football, the San Diego FC and San Diego Wave FC — on top of year-round events. So, the LEDs were crucial.

And as far as the color choice? Plants like pink.

“What the turf managers are doing over there at Snapdragon is: They're giving very specific wavelengths of light that the turf really requires to meet the growth targets that they have.”

Without the lights, the turf could really struggle in the winter and early spring months, when it’s getting the least light and heat. And so, the energy-efficient lights pick up the slack.

Watching grass grow is normally described as one of the most boring pastimes, but when it happens this way, people can’t seem to look away.

The lights are produced by a company called Stadium Grow Lights and are currently being used in various NFL, MLB, MLS and other professional stadiums.