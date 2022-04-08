Otay Mesa

Pilot Uninjured After Crash Landing Ultralight Aircraft on Skydive San Diego Runway in Otay Mesa

By Aleah Jarin

An up-close look at a San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) badge, as worn by a sheriff's deputy on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Ashley Matthews

A pilot is uninjured after crash landing his ultralight aircraft onto the runway at Skydive San Diego in Otay Mesa Friday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies received a call just before 3 p.m. about an ultralight aircraft crash at Skydive San Diego located at 13531 Otay Lakes Road. Deputies said the 73-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was conducting a maintenance check flight when just after takeoff, he began having flight control issues along with strong crosswinds. 

While attempting to land the aircraft, the crosswind and flight control issues caused the aircraft to crash land sideways on the runway, deputies said.

No injuries were reported, but the aircraft sustained damage to the landing gear and right wing, deputies said.

There was no damage to any other surrounding property. National Transportation Safety Board and FAA were notified and are conducting an investigation.

