Pilot Dies After Small Plane Crash at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa

A small plane crashed on the runway at Montgomery Field Saturday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer Darius Jamsetjee.

The crash was reported at around noon at the airfield located in Kearny Mesa. At the time, fire officials said the pilot was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured and no fire or explosion was reported at the time of the crash, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

City and County HAZMAT teams here to mitigate the fuel on the field. There was no fire or explosion at the time of the crash. #montgomerycrash pic.twitter.com/tlE46O9hUN — SDFD (@SDFD) November 5, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Information on what caused the crash has not been released.

Officials are investigating. HAZMAT teams were at the scene to mitigate fuel on the field, SDFD said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.