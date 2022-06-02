Piling Record Highs: San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Six Days in a Row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to a record for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 2.2 cents to $6.136, its seventh consecutive increase.

The average price has risen 11.8 cents over the past seven days, including 3.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 35.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.944 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.38 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 4.4 cents to a record $4.715, one day after increasing 4.9 cents. The national average has set records 21 of the past 24 days.

NBC 7 has put together a list of gas stations reported to have some of the cheapest prices in San Diego County. See the map below: