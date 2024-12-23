Abandoned Amazon packages found in MA woods; driver cites stress

Several dozen Amazon packages were discovered apparently abandoned in the woods of Lakeville, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, days before Christmas, police said.

Officers collected them and returned the parcels to Amazon, according to the department, which said that the driver identified themselves and won't be facing charges, citing stress for dumping the packages.

Lakeville Police Department Three totes of Amazon packages were found in the woods in Lakeville, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Officers loaded them into pickup trucks to get them back to the station.

With no recent reports of stolen packages in town, investigators opted to return them to the distribution center in Middleborough.

"I would like to commend Sgt. Shawn Robert for his discovery of these unattended packages while on routine patrol," Chief Matthew Perkins said in an initial news release. "Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery."

Police didn't initially know why the packages were left unattended, but shared Monday evening that, earlier in the day, an Amazon driver came to the department to say they left the packages about 7 p.m. Saturday because of stress.

The department didn't share more about the nature of the stress, but noted that the driver, whom they didn't identify, planned to tell their manager about the incident.

"I am proud of the way our Lakeville Police officers handled and investigated this matter. At this time, we are not seeking criminal charges and are considering this a human resources matter for Amazon," Perkins said in a second statement.

Amazon confirmed to NBC10 Boston that all the orders have been reprocessed and either have been redelivered or are being redelivered.

"Customers can check their accounts to see updates around expected delivery times. We also thank Lakeville PD for finding and returning the packages, and we’re working to support their investigation," an Amazon representative said in a statement.

The statement was shared before police announced that the driver had spoken to investigators and wasn't facing charges. NBC10 Boston has reached out for further comment.