Pictures: Carlsbad Artist's New Project Plants Smiles on Locals' Faces

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

If you've been walking around Carlsbad Village the past five weeks and have seen sunflowers in unexpected places, it's because a local artist is hoping it will plant a smile on your face.

Carlsbad artist Bryan Snyder's newest project, "Masked Smiles," has the seaside city decorated with beautiful sunflowers. Snyder germinated the seeds several months ago and began to place them in pots that can now be seen outside local restaurants and businesses.

He said in a statement that he hopes the sunflowers will encourage people to seek out things that are often overlooked.

Have you seen the pots of sunshine?

6 photos
1/6
Susanna Kurrner
2/6
Susanna Kurrner
3/6
Susanna Kurrner
4/6
Susanna Kurrner
5/6
Susanna Kurrner
6/6
Susanna Kurrner

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadartistPublic Artcarlsbad villageart project

More Photo Galleries

The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
The Beirut Explosion in Pictures
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Pictures: Apple Fire in Southern California Explodes to 20,000 Acres
Meet the Dogs and Cats of NBC 7
Meet the Dogs and Cats of NBC 7
Photos: COVID-19 Survivors Journal Symptoms and After Effects
Photos: COVID-19 Survivors Journal Symptoms and After Effects
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us