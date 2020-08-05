Pictures: Carlsbad Artist's New Project Plants Smiles on Locals' Faces

If you've been walking around Carlsbad Village the past five weeks and have seen sunflowers in unexpected places, it's because a local artist is hoping it will plant a smile on your face.

Carlsbad artist Bryan Snyder's newest project, "Masked Smiles," has the seaside city decorated with beautiful sunflowers. Snyder germinated the seeds several months ago and began to place them in pots that can now be seen outside local restaurants and businesses.

He said in a statement that he hopes the sunflowers will encourage people to seek out things that are often overlooked.

Have you seen the pots of sunshine?