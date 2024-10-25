If you’ve ever tried to take a picture of a dog, then you know how difficult it can be. While the commands "sit" and "stay" sound like they would work in principle, reality sets in once you check the results. Photos are out-of-focus, motion-blurred, and, sometimes, you've taken a picture of the wrong side of the dog.

No dog needs a better picture taken than one looking for a permanent home. Lauren Botticelli, the executive director of The Animal Pad, knows this better than anyone.

“All it takes is one good photo and someone to see that photo and be like, 'That's my dog,' ” Botticelli said. “It can be really hard to photograph some of these dogs, whether they're just too excited or there's a black dog stigma.”

That’s where Adrian Grand comes in. The Los Angeles-based professional photographer donated his time and expertise to find "the best side" for nearly two dozen foster dogs. In early October, a home in Santee became his professional photo studio for Grand, who specializes in animal photography — and for good reason.

Professional photographer Adrian Grand snaps photos of Nova that could help the foster dog find a forever family.

“No matter how many treats you give to people, sometimes they don't want to be photographed,” Grand joked. “[Dogs] are themselves authentic. They don't care about what other people think.”

These dogs are special: Most of them have been rescued from the streets of Baja California. For nearly 15 years, TAP has been in the business of finding them permanent, loving homes.

Photo Gallery: Foster Dog Photoshoot

“They're some of the most loving dogs I've ever met in my entire life,” Botticelli told NBC 7. “The dogs that we see out of Mexico are oftentimes really friendly with other dogs because they live on the streets. They have to survive.”

That means some need help socializing with people. Others can quickly get too attached.

“What we see out of them a lot of the times is separation anxiety,” Botticelli said. “It takes a lot of time and patience from a person to be able to work with a dog that, you know, is exhibiting those kinds of behaviors.”

That’s where behaviorists Danielle Batakis and Josie Nordgren come in.

“Behavior dog doesn't mean bad dog,” Batakis said. “It just means that they need to learn how to be happy in the world. You have to be really patient, and it takes a lot of time. I think that's one thing that some people do not understand is that sometimes it takes a year for a dog to get through some of their behaviors. But the small wins are what we go for and we see it every day in the dogs when you're really working with them.

“We kind of both always root for the underdog,” Nordgren said. “Just really amazing to see these transformations too. The Animal Pad does take in a lot of medical cases, and those are really great visible transformations, but a lot of times the behavior dogs have equally as impressive transformations, but you can't always see it on the outside.”

NBC 7 Fresca the foster dog gets her photo taken by Adrian Grand.

They point to Nova as an example. She’s been in foster care with TAP for over a year now and is still a bit nervous around men but has come out of her shell to be loving and playful. Batakis and Nordgren hope her photoshoot will help others see her the way they see her.

“With dogs, they're pure love,” Grand said. “And no matter how much trauma they have, if you give them love, they're going to give you so much love back.

Another mission for Botticelli and TAP is to dispel myths about Mexico.

“I think there's a major misconception that people don't care or people are bad to animals there, and that's not the case at all,” Botticelli told NBC 7. “A lot of people there maybe don't have the resources to be able to help animals.”

Botticelli said none of the dogs would have found their way to the United States if it weren’t for the help of a passionate, animal-loving community south of the border.

Botticelli said she’s grateful for Grand. She said his work will make a tremendous difference for these dogs and the families who will one day adopt them.

“We've never had a professional photographer of his caliber, with his experience with dogs specifically say, ‘Hey I want to do this for you guys at no cost and just to benefit the dogs.’ ”

But the way you hear Grand tell it, he’s the one benefiting.

“I love doing this,” Grand said “I love dogs so much since I was a little kid. And knowing that a dog gets adopted and gets loved, that's the best reward.”

More ways to help than just adopting

For those who want to help but aren’t quite ready to adopt, fostering is the answer. People can take one of these dogs into their home on a short-term basis, even for just a weekend, to help the regular foster families get a break.

“We provide supplies and will also provide support of any sort,” Botticelli said. “It's so rewarding. You get to be a huge part of that dog going to a forever home."

To learn more about the process, visit The Animal Pad’s website.