Pickup truck driver kills pedestrian in Lincoln Park area of San Diego

A man in his 50s was struck and killed by a hit-and- run pickup truck in the Lincoln Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The man was walking southbound in the northbound lane of 300 47th St. when he was hit at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday by a white Ford F-250 pickup truck that was going north, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The truck fled the scene northbound on 47th Street. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

San Diego police urged anyone who saw the crash to call the SDPD, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.