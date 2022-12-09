barrio logan

Pickup Truck Driver Hit, Killed by Trolley in Barrio Logan: San Diego Police

By Rafael Avitabile

San Diego's MTS Trolley
A pickup truck driver was hit and killed by an MTS trolley in Barrio Logan Friday night.

The driver went around caution barriers ahead of the track at Sampson Street and Harbor Drive and was broadsided by the train, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said. No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

