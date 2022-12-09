Pickup Truck Driver Hit, Killed by Trolley in Barrio Logan: San Diego Police

A pickup truck driver was hit and killed by an MTS trolley in Barrio Logan Friday night.
The driver went around caution barriers ahead of the track at Sampson Street and Harbor Drive and was broadsided by the train, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said. No other information was available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.