Photos: Winter Storm's Showers, Gusty Winds Topple Trees and Flood Roads

The first winter storm in San Diego County delivered showers regionwide and gusty winds Thursday into Friday, leading to road closures, flooding and reports of toppled trees.
The daylong storm arrived in the county Thursday afternoon and tapered off late Friday morning. Before it cleared its path, however, the storm left sizeable evidence behind that showed it was present.
Take a look at some of the impact from the wet weather system:
