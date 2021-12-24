Photos: Winter Storm's Showers, Gusty Winds Topple Trees and Flood Roads

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

The first winter storm in San Diego County delivered showers regionwide and gusty winds Thursday into Friday, leading to road closures, flooding and reports of toppled trees.

The daylong storm arrived in the county Thursday afternoon and tapered off late Friday morning. Before it cleared its path, however, the storm left sizeable evidence behind that showed it was present.

Take a look at some of the impact from the wet weather system:

11 photos
1/11
Audra Stafford
A fallen tree lies next to a Seagrove Park sign in Del Mar, Dec. 24, 2021.
2/11
Audra Stafford
A toppled tree is sprawled across the ground with its roots exposed in Seagrove Park in Del Mar, Dec. 24, 2021.
3/11
Audra Stafford
A toppled tree lies on the ground at Seagrove Park in Del Mar, Dec. 24, 2021.
4/11
NBC 7 Staff
A gray sky lingers as wind blows though palm trees in San Carlos, Dec. 24, 2021.
5/11
NBC 7
The San Diego River in Mission Valley overflows, prompting closures of river-crossing roads on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
6/11
NBC 7
A bit of flooding is seen in Mission Valley during a storm on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
7/11
NBC 7
Scattered leaves and bark from palm trees litter this San Diego road after gusts hit the region in a storm on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
8/11
NBC 7
This lampost in San Diego illuminates falling rain on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
9/11
NBC 7
Some water runoff is seen in Mission Valley during a storm on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
10/11
NBC 7
A surfer in San Diego County enjoys some waves during a storm on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
11/11
Greg Stickney
A rainbow shines bright over Eastlake on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

