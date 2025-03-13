Photos: Winter storm brings layer of snow to San Diego's mountains

While a cold, winter storm drenched most of San Diego County on Thursday, the mountain ranges were getting a fresh dusting of white snow.

The National Weather Service was receiving reports of an inch-and-a-half of snow in Julian and less than an inch of wet snow on Volcan Mountain.

Snow levels could drop down as low as 3,000 feet by late Thursday into Friday morning, bringing fresh powder to areas as low as Pine Valley and even stretches of Interstate 8. Up to 8 inches of snow are possible at elevations of 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

"Higher peaks like Mount Laguna and Palomar Mountain could see more than 6 inches of snow," NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

The mountains were under a winter weather advisory on Thursday due to the possibility of wet snow that could make driving difficult and downed trees from gusty winds.

The storm system was one of the most powerful of the season and caused flooding, downed trees, spinouts and car crashes. The heaviest showers were expected early Thursday, starting in the North County, with rainfall rates in some areas of about a half-inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch per hour.

In all, from Tuesday through Saturday, San Diego could see between an inch and two inches of rain, NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell said. Some areas have already seen more than an inch of rain by Thursday afternoon.

There are chances for light showers again on Friday and possibly into early Saturday morning as well. Most of the weekend looks dry and slightly warmer.

