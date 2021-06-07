PHOTOS: Vigils Held in Remembrance of SDPD Officers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego County community members paid their respects to two fallen San Diego Police Department detectives after they were killed in a wrong-way crash in San Ysidro on Friday.

Ryan Park and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park, who were both part of the SDPD force, were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when another driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway collided with the pair head-on. The two detectives and the other driver involved in the crash were all killed in the crash.

As news spread of the tragedy, a procession was held hours after the fatalities as a van carried the detectives' bodies to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and community members gathered over the weekend to remember the fallen in vigils for them.

16 photos
1/16
SDPD MEDIA SERVICES
2/16
NBC 7
Police officers lead the way to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on June 4, 2021 in a procession for two SDPD officers killed in a head-on collision in San Ysidro.
3/16
NBC 7
A procession for fallen SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park is held on Friday, June 7, 2021.
4/16
A procession for fallen SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park is held on Friday, June 7, 2021 as a van carries their bodies to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
5/16
NBC 7
Police officers pay respects on June 4, 2021 in a procession for two fellow SDPD officers who were killed in a collision in San Ysidro.
6/16
NBC 7
The procession approaches the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
7/16
NBC 7
A van carrying the bodies of SDPD Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park approaches the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
8/16
NBC 7
The procession arrives at the Medical Examiner’s Office.
9/16
NBC 7
A vigil is held to honor San Diego Police Department Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park.
10/16
NBC 7
San Diego police officers pay their respects to their fallen comrades in a remembrance.
11/16
NBC 7
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria comforts a loved one of SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park at a vigil for them.
12/16
NBC 7
Various flowers were placed in honor of the fallen SDPD detectives.
13/16
NBC 7
Supportive community members show up at a vigil to pay their respects to the fallen SDPD detectives.
14/16
NBC 7
Members of the San Diego Angels girls hockey team that Jamie Huntley-Park coached were also among those in attendance at the vigil.
15/16
NBC 7
Signs of appreciation for Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park express love to the fallen SDPD members.
16/16
NBC 7
Blue ribbons are tied to trees to honor the two SDPD detectives who died in a crash.

