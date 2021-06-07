PHOTOS: Vigils Held in Remembrance of SDPD Officers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

San Diego County community members paid their respects to
two fallen San Diego Police Department detectives after they were killed in a wrong-way crash in San Ysidro on Friday.
Ryan Park and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park, who were both part of the SDPD force, were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when another driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway collided with the pair head-on. The two detectives and the other driver involved in the crash were all killed in the crash.
As news spread of the tragedy, a procession was held hours after the fatalities as a van carried the detectives' bodies to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and community members
gathered over the weekend to remember the fallen in vigils for them.
Police officers lead the way to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office on June 4, 2021 in a procession for two SDPD officers killed in a head-on collision in San Ysidro.
A procession for fallen SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park is held on Friday, June 7, 2021.
A procession for fallen SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park is held on Friday, June 7, 2021 as a van carries their bodies to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police officers pay respects on June 4, 2021 in a procession for two fellow SDPD officers who were killed in a collision in San Ysidro.
The procession approaches the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A van carrying the bodies of SDPD Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park approaches the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The procession arrives at the Medical Examiner’s Office.
A vigil is held to honor San Diego Police Department Detectives Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park.
San Diego police officers pay their respects to their fallen comrades in a remembrance.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria comforts a loved one of SDPD Detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park at a vigil for them.
Various flowers were placed in honor of the fallen SDPD detectives.
Supportive community members show up at a vigil to pay their respects to the fallen SDPD detectives.
Members of the San Diego Angels girls hockey team that Jamie Huntley-Park coached were also among those in attendance at the vigil.
Signs of appreciation for Ryan Park and Jamie Huntley-Park express love to the fallen SDPD members.
Blue ribbons are tied to trees to honor the two SDPD detectives who died in a crash.