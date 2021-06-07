PHOTOS: Vigils Held in Remembrance of SDPD Officers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

San Diego County community members paid their respects to two fallen San Diego Police Department detectives after they were killed in a wrong-way crash in San Ysidro on Friday.

Ryan Park and his wife Jamie Huntley-Park, who were both part of the SDPD force, were traveling southbound on Interstate 5 when another driver traveling the wrong way on the freeway collided with the pair head-on. The two detectives and the other driver involved in the crash were all killed in the crash.

As news spread of the tragedy, a procession was held hours after the fatalities as a van carried the detectives' bodies to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and community members gathered over the weekend to remember the fallen in vigils for them.