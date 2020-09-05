Photos: Valley Fire Scorches Up to 1,500 Acres Near Alpine

A fast-moving wildfire scorched at least 1,500 acres in San Diego County's Japatul Valley area near Alpine Saturday, prompting some evacuations and leaving thousands of residents without power. Here are some photos of the fire and smoke seen across the county.
An NBC 7 crew shot this image as they were near the flames.
Viewer, Ron Nehring, posted some pictures of his property in Crest on Old Mountain View Road.
NBC 7 Producer, Ruston Grau captured this picture near his home from Fletcher Hills.
NBC 7 Anchor Mark Mullen captured this plume of smoke as a hot air balloon rode by.
Steve Williams was in a Southwest plane flying over the Valley Fire this afternoon, about 4:00pm, he says
NBC 7 anchor Monica Dean captured the plume of smoke.
Cal Fire San Diego tweeted this photo at 5:52 p.m. saying the fire was at 1,500 acres