Thick plumes of smoke billowed from a U.S. Navy assault ship Sunday and Monday as crews tenaciously combatted a multi-alarm fire that's roared for more than 24 hours.

The fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard began at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Some people who weren't able to see the smoke from their homes may have gotten a whiff of the smoke's remanents as it traveled across the county, prompting concerns over the air quality.

Take a look at the photographs of the ongoing firefighting effort.