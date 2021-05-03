Photos: The Faces of NBC 7 ‘s ‘BREAKDOWN'

Over the course of the year, we interviewed dozens of people touched in some way by the mental health care system in San Diego -- Families struggling to get care for a loved one, families who have lost loved ones, and people who are working diligently to help those in need of care and help try to fix a broken system. These are the faces of many of those people, who are sharing their stories in hopes of breaking the stigma of mental illness and bringing awareness to the crisis.