Photos: San Diego Restaurant Week, January 2020 Edition Published 2 hours ago Published 2 hours ago A glimpse at a few of the local spots taking part in San Diego Restaurant Week from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020 7 photos 1/7 Courtesy of Provisional Kitchen, Cafe & Mercantile Provisional Kitchen, Café and Mercantile at Pendry San Diego will cook up a $50 three-course meal for SDRW Jan. 19 through Jan. 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2/7 Puesto Puesto at The Headquarters in downtown San Diego will offer a $15 lunch and $30 dinner option for SDRW from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26. It's the perfect time to try the eatery's inspired, gourmet tacos, all served on handmade heirloom blue corn tortillas made with Masienda. 3/7 Courtesy of One Door North One Door North in North Park will offer a $40 dinner option for SDRW that includes a choice of entrées like the Australian Wagyu Denver Steak with masked potatoes, roasted carrots, broccolini and a red wine demi. 4/7 Courtesy of International Smoke Del Mar's International Smoke – a collaboration between Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry – is whipping up two options for SDRW 2020: A $25, two-course lunch and a $50, three-course dinner. 5/7 Courtesy of Serea Serea at the Hotel Del Coronado is among the participating eateries joining 2020 San Diego Restaurant Week. One of the options on the special menu are the Grilled Lamb Ribs. 6/7 International Smoke International Smoke in Del Mar, which is operated by Chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, is among the 180+ San Diego restaurants offering special lunch and dinner options for 2020 San Diego Restaurant Week. 7/7 Courtesy of The Smoking Goat Also in North Park, The Smoking Goat is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner for Restaurant Week that includes a slick of its namesake Goat Cheese Cheesecake. This article tagged under: San Diego Restaurant Week