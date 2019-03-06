PHOTOS: Leaked Documents Show Government Tracking Journalists, Immigration Advocates

The documents are titled “San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch: Migrant Caravan FY-2019, Suspected Organizers, Coordinators, Instigators and Media” and are dated Jan. 9, 2019.

Emblazoned on this document are the American and Mexican flags, with a banner that reads: ILU-OASSIS-AMEGA. An official at the Department of Homeland Security said the seal indicates that the documents are a product of the International Liaison Unit (ILU), which coordinates intelligence between Mexico and the United States.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven't given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.
NBC 7 Investigates is blurring the names and photos of individuals who haven’t given us permission to publish their information.

